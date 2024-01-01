On the downhill side of Plaza San Martín you’ll see the Monumento a los Caídos de Malvinas, a memorial to the 649 soldiers who died in the Falklands War (1982). The monument faces the Torre Monumental, which until the war was called Torre de los Ingleses (Tower of the English); in 1982 it was renamed.
Monumento a los Caídos de Malvinas
Buenos Aires
