With its pristine wilderness, Chimanimani National Park is a hiker's paradise. Sharing a border with Mozambique, the park is still very wild and unspoiled, with picturesque landscapes, evergreen forest, cascading streams and waterholes. Its only downside are illegal gold panners who have added some unwanted trails. Most people begin their hikes at Mutekeswane Base Camp (15km from Chimanimani town), where you must sign in and pay park fees. Here the road ends and the park is then only accessible on foot.