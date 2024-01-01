Bai An Hai

Con Dao Islands

On the south side of Con Son town, this appealing beach has a green mountain backdrop, but there are a good number of fishing boats moored nearby.

  • Bai Dram Trau

    Bai Dram Trau

    5.11 MILES

    Reached via a dirt track 1km before the airport on Con Son Island, Bai Dram Trau is a sublime, remote 700m half-moon crescent of soft sand, fringed by…

  • Bay Canh

    Bay Canh

    4.78 MILES

    Perhaps the best all-round island to visit is Bay Canh, to the east of Con Son Island, which has lovely beaches, old-growth forest, mangroves, coral reefs…

  • Infamous 'Tiger cages' in Con Dao Prison on Con Son Island.

    Tiger Cages

    2.06 MILES

    The notorious cells dubbed 'tiger cages' were built in 1940 by the French to incarcerate nearly 2000 political prisoners; the USA continued using them in…

  • Phu Hai historical prison, Con Dao island, Vietnam.

    Phu Hai Prison

    1.64 MILES

    The largest of the 11 jails on the island, this prison dates from 1862. Thousands of prisoners were held here, with up to 200 prisoners crammed into each…

  • Section of Hang Duong Cemetery for Unknown Soldiers, Con Dao, Vietnam.

    Hang Duong Cemetery

    2.57 MILES

    Some 20,000 Vietnamese prisoners died on Con Son and 1994 of their graves can be seen at the peaceful Hang Duong Cemetery, located at the northeastern…

  • Bai Dat Doc

    Bai Dat Doc

    2.89 MILES

    This simply beautiful cove consists of a kilometre-long crescent of pale sand, fringed by wooded hills. The beach's profile is gently shelving and there's…

  • Bao Tang Con Dao Museum

    Bao Tang Con Dao Museum

    1.94 MILES

    This impressive museum has more than 2000 exhibits, including many rare documents, dioramas and excellent photographs, which comprehensively record the…

  • Van Son Temple

    Van Son Temple

    1.09 MILES

    This large hilltop temple complex, 1km southwest of the town centre, enjoys fine views over Con Son town and islands offshore to an ocean-filled horizon…

