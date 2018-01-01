Welcome to Karakalpakstan

If you’re attracted to desolation, you’ll love the Republic of Karakalpakstan (Qaraqalpaqstan), a theoretically autonomous republic inside Uzbekistan. The destruction of the Aral Sea has rendered Karakalpakstan one of Uzbekistan’s most depressed regions. The capital, Nukus, feels half deserted, and a drive into outlying areas reveals a region of dying towns and blighted landscapes. What once thrived as a rich delta, a branch of the Silk Road and a great Islamic centre of learning, now feels like the end of the world.

