A century ago there were at least seven synagogues in Bukhara, reduced after 1920 to two. This synagogue is located southwest of the old town – from the ruined mosque on Namozgokh, take a left onto Gulzor ko'chasi, then turn right at the red garage door (number 3) and you'll find the synagogue on the right a little further down the street.
Synagogue
Bukhara
