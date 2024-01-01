Modari Khan Medressa

Southeast of Samani Park are two massive medressas, one named for the great Shaybanid ruler Abdulla Khan (currently empty) and the other for his mother called Modari Khan (‘Mother of the Khan’). The medressa contains some craft shops and a high wire for practising circus performers.
