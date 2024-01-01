Modari Khan Medressa

Bukhara

Southeast of Samani Park are two massive medressas, one named for the great Shaybanid ruler Abdulla Khan (currently empty) and the other for his mother called Modari Khan (‘Mother of the Khan’). The medressa contains some craft shops and a high wire for practising circus performers.

  • Ark fortress in Bukhara, Uzbekistan.

    Ark

    0.35 MILES

    The spectacular-looking Ark, a royal town-within-a-town, is Bukhara’s oldest structure, occupied from the 5th century right up until 1920, when it was…

  • Kalon Minaret and the Poi Kalon religious complex, Bukhara, Uzbekistan.

    Kalon Minaret

    0.5 MILES

    When it was built by the Karakhanid ruler Arslan Khan in 1127, the Kalon Minaret was probably the tallest building in Central Asia – kalon means…

  • Char Minar in the historic city of Bukhara, Uzbekistan.

    Char Minar

    1.15 MILES

    Photogenic little Char Minar, in a maze of alleys between Pushkin and Hoja Nurabad, bears more relation to Indian styles than to anything Bukharan. This…

  • Poi Kalon Mosque and Minaret in Bukhara, Uzbekistan.

    Kalon Mosque

    0.44 MILES

    At the foot of the minaret, on the site of an earlier mosque destroyed by Chinggis Khan, is the 16th-century congregational Kalon Mosque, big enough for…

  • Maghok-i-Attar

    Maghok-i-Attar

    0.66 MILES

    Between the two covered bazaars, in what was the old herb-and-spice bazaar, is Central Asia’s oldest surviving mosque, the Maghoki-Attar, a lovely…

  • Lyab-i Hauz, Bukhara, Uzbekistan.

    Lyabi-Hauz

    0.78 MILES

    Lyabi-Hauz, a plaza built around a pool in 1620 (the name is Tajik for ‘around the pool’), is the most peaceful and interesting spot in town – shaded…

  • Ismail Samani Mausoleum

    Ismail Samani Mausoleum

    0.33 MILES

    This mausoleum in Samani Park, completed in 905, is the town's oldest Muslim monument and one of its most architecturally interesting. Built for Ismail…

  • Fayzulla Khojaev House

    Fayzulla Khojaev House

    0.57 MILES

    This wealthy merchant's house, built in 1892, was once home to one of Bukhara’s many infamous personalities, the man who plotted with the Bolsheviks to…

Nearby Bukhara attractions

