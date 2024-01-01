Located between Monticello and James Monroe's Highland, this winery harvests from its namesake's original 1774 vineyard site. It also hosts outdoor concerts in May.
Jefferson Vineyards
The Piedmont
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.35 MILES
The house at Monticello is an architectural masterpiece designed and inhabited by Thomas Jefferson, founding father and third US president, who spent 40…
4.41 MILES
Thomas Jefferson founded the University of Virginia, and designed what he called an 'Academical Village' embodying the spirit of communal living and…
21.73 MILES
Thomas Jefferson gets all the attention in these parts, but it's well worth branching out and visiting James Madison's Montpelier, a spectacular estate 25…
4.41 MILES
The centerpiece of UVA is the Jefferson-designed Rotunda, modelled after Rome's Pantheon and constructed between 1822 and 1832. It has always functioned…
11.96 MILES
Wonderful views over the rolling plateau of the Piedmont await you at this exemplar of sustainable viticulture. The restaurant has an unapologetically…
20.65 MILES
Located 20 miles from Charlottesville near the gorgeous high slopes of Skyline Drive, Blue Mountain Brewery is some kind of wonderful. These people are…
14.81 MILES
Spread across 900 acres, Barboursville Vineyards has earned high praise for its fine wines, and you can plan an afternoon of wine tasting, strolling the…
16.24 MILES
Consistently ranks as one of Virginia's best wineries; try its flagship Meritage. Bring a picnic (the winery also sells gourmet goodies) and enjoy the…
Nearby The Piedmont attractions
0.87 MILES
This historic site was the home of James Monroe (the fifth US president) and his wife Elizabeth from 1799 to 1823; recent excavations have identified the…
1.35 MILES
The house at Monticello is an architectural masterpiece designed and inhabited by Thomas Jefferson, founding father and third US president, who spent 40…
4.41 MILES
The centerpiece of UVA is the Jefferson-designed Rotunda, modelled after Rome's Pantheon and constructed between 1822 and 1832. It has always functioned…
4.41 MILES
Thomas Jefferson founded the University of Virginia, and designed what he called an 'Academical Village' embodying the spirit of communal living and…
4.52 MILES
Known for Jean Arp's huge Oriform sculpture (1977), which commands attention in front of the museum, the UVA's art gallery stages temporary exhibitions on…
5.08 MILES
Blenheim is owned by musician Dave Matthews, who in some ways – what with his folkie-preppie vibe and eternal gap-year sunniness, and the fact that he…
11.96 MILES
Wonderful views over the rolling plateau of the Piedmont await you at this exemplar of sustainable viticulture. The restaurant has an unapologetically…
12.99 MILES
The cows living near this secluded, verdant and peaceful Trappist monastery must be happy – their milk is so sweet that the nuns at the monastery are…