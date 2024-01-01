Fisk Quarry Preserve

Northern Vermont

This old quarry, 4 miles south of St Anne’s Shrine on Vermont's Isle La Motte, is home to the world’s largest fossil reef. Half a million years old, the reef once provided limestone for Radio City Music Hall and Washington’s National Gallery. Interpretive trails have signs explaining the quarry's history.

