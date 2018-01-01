Welcome to Mt Rainier National Park Area
Beneath Rainier's volatile exterior, even darker forces fester. As an active strato-volcano that recorded its last eruptive activity as recently as 1854, Rainier harnesses untold destructive powers that, if provoked, could threaten downtown Seattle with mudslides and cause tsunamis in Puget Sound. Not surprisingly, the mountain has long been imbued with myth.
The Native Americans called the mountain Tahoma or Tacoma, meaning the 'mother of waters;' George Vancouver named it Rainier in honor of his colleague and friend Rear Admiral Peter Rainier; while most Seattleites refer to it reverently as 'the Mountain' and forecast the weather by its visibility.
Imagine a two-week breath of fresh air and you've pretty well summed up this 15-day tour of some of the greatest American national parks there are. With big city fun in buzzing Seattle and funky Portland, unique and quirky small towns like Wallace and Jackson, and all the stunning western grandeur your eyes can soak in, this trip has it all. Combining hiking in parks big and small, sipping craft brews, savouring artisanal donuts, dipping your toes in the Pacific Ocean, and relaxing in cowboy bars, this whirlwind trip is the answer for anyone looking for a true adventure away from home.
