Yoder's Amish Home

Ohio

Peek into a local home and one-room schoolhouse, and take a buggy ride through a field at this Amish farm that's open to visitors.

  • Pro Football Hall of Fame

    Pro Football Hall of Fame

    23.83 MILES

    This shrine for gridiron-obsessed fans has great interactive exhibits and artifacts. See the football Peyton Manning threw for his record-breaking 509th…

  • Heini's Cheese Chalet

    Heini's Cheese Chalet

    3.58 MILES

    Heini's whips up more than 50 cheeses. Learn how Amish farmers hand-milk their cows and spring-cool (versus machine-refrigerate) the output before…

  • Kidron Auction

    Kidron Auction

    11.67 MILES

    If it's Thursday, follow the buggy lineup down the road to the livestock barn. Hay gets auctioned at 10:15am, cows at 11am, pigs at 1pm and goats at 2…

  • World’s Largest Cuckoo Clock

    World’s Largest Cuckoo Clock

    6.16 MILES

    C’mon, you know you want to see it. Located in downtown Sugarcreek – aka the Little Switzerland of Ohio – the 23ft-tall clock lets loose every 30 minutes…

  • Hershberger's Farm & Bakery

    Hershberger's Farm & Bakery

    6.1 MILES

    Gorge on 25 kinds of pie, homemade ice-cream cones and seasonal produce from the market inside. Pet the farmyard animals ($3) and take pony rides ($4)…

