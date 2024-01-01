Yoder's Amish Home

Peek into a local home and one-room schoolhouse, and take a buggy ride through a field at this Amish farm that's open to visitors.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.83 MILES
This shrine for gridiron-obsessed fans has great interactive exhibits and artifacts. See the football Peyton Manning threw for his record-breaking 509th…
3.58 MILES
Heini's whips up more than 50 cheeses. Learn how Amish farmers hand-milk their cows and spring-cool (versus machine-refrigerate) the output before…
11.67 MILES
If it's Thursday, follow the buggy lineup down the road to the livestock barn. Hay gets auctioned at 10:15am, cows at 11am, pigs at 1pm and goats at 2…
6.16 MILES
C’mon, you know you want to see it. Located in downtown Sugarcreek – aka the Little Switzerland of Ohio – the 23ft-tall clock lets loose every 30 minutes…
6.1 MILES
Gorge on 25 kinds of pie, homemade ice-cream cones and seasonal produce from the market inside. Pet the farmyard animals ($3) and take pony rides ($4)…
Nearby Ohio attractions
