A historic marker fronts the historic Riverside Hotel, a well-loved place soaked in blues history. Blues singer Bessie Smith died here in 1937 when it was a hospital, and a festival's worth of blues artists from Sonny Boy Williamson II to Robert Nighthawk have stayed here. It began operating as a hotel in 1944 and was 'the black hotel' in town.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Emmett Till Interpretive Center
19.35 MILES
In 1955, Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black boy from Chicago, was lynched in Mississippi after being accused of flirting with a white woman. An all-white…
23.56 MILES
Most people don't think Arkansas and 'island escapes', but that's exactly what Buck Island is – a Mississippi river retreat of almost 1000 acres of…
Emmett Till Historic Intrepid Center
29.93 MILES
Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black youth from Chicago, was abducted from his uncle's house by two white men for allegedly flirting with one of the men's…
27.21 MILES
This legendary rural juke joint, famous for its knick-knacks, string lights and Thursday night gatherings, closed its doors in 2016 after the death of…
0.37 MILES
A small but well-presented collection of memorabilia is on display here. The shrine to Delta legend Muddy Waters includes the actual cabin where he grew…
22.65 MILES
Blues fans and history buffs should visit this museum, which displays all manner of memorabilia such as Albert King's and Sister Rosetta Tharpe's guitars,…
14.81 MILES
Tutwiler is where the blues began its migration from oral tradition to popular art form. Here, WC Handy, known as the 'Father of the Blues', first heard a…
Sonny Boy Williamson II's Grave
13.94 MILES
Acclaimed harmonica player and host of the King Biscuit Time radio hour, Williamson – aka Aleck Miller – is buried amid a broken-down jumble of…
