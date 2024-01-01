African American Firefighter Museum

Downtown Los Angeles & Boyle Heights

Dedicated to the history of African-American firefighters, this humble museum has the usual assortment of vintage engines and uniforms, as well as an 1890 hose wagon. It's set in a restored 1913 fire station that, until 1955, was one of only two in town that employed black firefighters.

