Reeds Bay Beach Park

Hilo

This calm little cove is ideal for kids and stand-up paddleboard (SUP) beginners. It's scenic, but not secluded. Set alongside Banyan Dr, the compact park is within eyesight and earshot of street traffic and crowded with local families on weekends. There are restrooms, showers and picnic areas.

