Ninety Nines Museum Of Women Pilots

Oklahoma

Ninety nine female American pilots formed their own group in 1929, which is now based in Oklahoma City. This museum celebrates the contributions of women in aviation, including the 13 recruited to be astronauts at the start of the US space program before they were fired due to institutional sexism.

