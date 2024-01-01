Battery Townsley

Marin County

All along the coastline you’ll find cool old battery sites – abandoned concrete bunkers dug into the ground with fabulous views. Evocative Battery Townsley, a half-mile walk or bike ride up from the Fort Cronkhite parking lot, opens monthly for free subterranean tours.

