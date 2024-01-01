All along the coastline you’ll find cool old battery sites – abandoned concrete bunkers dug into the ground with fabulous views. Evocative Battery Townsley, a half-mile walk or bike ride up from the Fort Cronkhite parking lot, opens monthly for free subterranean tours.
Battery Townsley
Marin County
Nearby Marin County attractions
0.62 MILES
At the western end of Bunker Rd sits Rodeo Beach, partly protected from wind by high cliffs. It's known to locals as 'Fort Cronkhite' for the old military…
0.64 MILES
Above Rodeo Lagoon, this animal rescue center rehabilitates injured, sick and orphaned sea mammals before returning them to the wild, and has educational…
1.03 MILES
File past guard shacks with uniformed mannequins to witness the area’s not-too-distant military history at this fascinating Cold War museum staffed by…
4. Headlands Center for the Arts
1.2 MILES
At Fort Barry, refurbished barracks have been converted into artists' work spaces that host open studios with artists-in-residence, as well as talks,…
1.62 MILES
This historical lighthouse is a breathtaking half-mile walk from Field Rd parking area. From the tip of Point Bonita, you can see the Golden Gate Bridge…
6. Golden Gate National Recreation Area
1.78 MILES
It's no mystery why this is one of the Bay Area's most popular hiking and cycling destinations. As the trails wind beside the Pacific Ocean and San…
2.38 MILES
The turnoff from Hwy 1 is next to the coast's longest row of mailboxes at Mile 5.7, just before Pelican Inn. Aside from the beach, there are wetlands,…
2.54 MILES
About 2 miles west of Hwy 101 along Conzelman Rd is Hawk Hill, where thousands of migrating birds of prey soar along the cliffs from late summer to early…