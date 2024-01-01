Storrie Lake State Park

New Mexico

Just north of Las Vegas is this large lake, a popular destination for windsurfing and fishing. Camping here (tent site $8, RV sites $10 to $14) is just so-so.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pecos National Historical Park

    Pecos National Historical Park

    26.42 MILES

    When the Spanish first reached Pecos Pueblo, they found a five-story, 700-room structure that was a major center for trade between the Pueblo peoples and…

  • La Cueva Farm

    La Cueva Farm

    19.58 MILES

    Formerly the Salman Ranch, this farm at La Cueva is still famous for its organic raspberry fields, where between mid-August and mid-October – weather…

  • Las Vegas National Wildlife Refuge

    Las Vegas National Wildlife Refuge

    8.64 MILES

    Five miles southeast of Las Vegas via Hwys 104 and 281, this nearly 14-sq-mile refuge has marshes, woodlands and grasslands to which upwards of 250 bird…

  • Villanueva State Park

    Villanueva State Park

    29.16 MILES

    This pretty state park, about 35 miles south of Las Vegas via I-25 and Hwy 3, lies in a red rock canyon on the Rio Pecos valley. A small visitor center…

  • La Cueva Mill

    La Cueva Mill

    19.59 MILES

    The preserved 1870s adobe mill 6 miles east of Mora originally provided flour for travelers on the Santa Fe Trail. Today it's a National Historic Site,…

  • Santa Fe Trail Interpretive Center

    Santa Fe Trail Interpretive Center

    4.44 MILES

    Enthusiastic local historians curate a collection of old photos and artifacts from Las Vegas' heyday as a rough-and-tumble trading post on the Santa Fe…

  • Cleveland Roller Mill Historical Museum

    Cleveland Roller Mill Historical Museum

    23.68 MILES

    This museum is housed in a functional 19th-century flour mill – a beautiful old adobe-and-stone structure with gears, cogs and pulleys inside. It's…

