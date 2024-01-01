Just east of Hwy 99, this large and shady park is home to the small Fresno Chaffee Zoo. Adjacent to it are Storyland, a kitschy children’s fairy-tale world dating from 1962, and the freshly remodeled Playland, which has kiddie rides and games.
Roeding Park
San Joaquin Valley
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Forestiere Underground Gardens
4.93 MILES
If you see only one thing in Fresno, make it this intriguing historic landmark, two blocks east of Hwy 99. The gardens were built by Sicilian immigrant…
20.56 MILES
On the easternmost reaches of the Blossom Trail, Cedar View Winery is a comfy place to enjoy a glass of wine and Sierra views from the back patio. Known…
0.07 MILES
This zoo, which began as a refuge for unwanted pets over 100 years ago, is now home to animals from around the globe, including elephants, tigers, lions…
1.22 MILES
Fresno’s Tower District began as a shopping mecca during the 1920s, gaining its name from the Tower Theatre, a beautiful 1939 art-deco movie house. The…
12.39 MILES
This dairy offers raw milk and raw-milk products – sweet, creamy and totally unlike anything in the supermarket. Regular tours and a chance to camp with…
2.94 MILES
This museum has rotating exhibits of contemporary art – including work by local artists – that are among the most intriguing in the valley.
22.6 MILES
A small town's worth of historical structures, including a general store, schoolhouse and windmill, were relocated to this square on the east end of town…
0.26 MILES
Classic kiddie rides and games including merry-go-rounds, bumper cars, roller coasters and more.
Nearby San Joaquin Valley attractions
6. Forestiere Underground Gardens
7.64 MILES
The city's largest park has 300 acres of barbecue facilities, lakes and ponds, a Japanese garden (adult/child $5/1), and a huge amphitheater for…
