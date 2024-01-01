Mono County Courthouse

Mono Lake Region

The gavel has been dropped since 1880 at this courthouse, an all-white Italianate dreamboat surrounded by a gracious lawn and a wrought-iron fence. On the street behind it, look for the Old County Jail, a spartan facility fashioned with iron latticework doors and stone walls 2ft thick. Inmates overnighted in its six cells from 1883 until 1964.

