Langone Park

Designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, this peaceful waterside park belies the history of this site: in 1919, a huge distillery tank burst, sending forth a flood of molasses that destroyed homes, killed 21 people and injured hundreds more. Nowadays, you'll see North Enders speaking Italian and playing bocce.

