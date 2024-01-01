Designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, this peaceful waterside park belies the history of this site: in 1919, a huge distillery tank burst, sending forth a flood of molasses that destroyed homes, killed 21 people and injured hundreds more. Nowadays, you'll see North Enders speaking Italian and playing bocce.
Langone Park
Boston
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.62 MILES
Home of the Boston Red Sox since 1912, Fenway Park is the oldest operating baseball park in the country. As such, the park has many quirks that make for a…
3.11 MILES
America's oldest college, Harvard University is one of the country's most prestigious universities. It was originally founded in Harvard Yard in 1636 by…
0.8 MILES
The educational playground that is the Museum of Science has more than 600 interactive exhibits. Favorites include the world’s largest lightning-bolt…
Minute Man National Historic Park
12.24 MILES
The route that British troops followed to Concord has been designated the Minute Man National Historic Park. The visitor center at the eastern end of the…
13.33 MILES
If you walk south on Lafayette from Derby St, you'll find yourself on the other side of the tracks (or river, in this case). Welcome to El Punto, or ‘The…
3.16 MILES
Harvard University was originally founded here in 1636, and Harvard Yard remains the historic and geographic heart of the university campus. Flanked by…
DeCordova Sculpture Park & Museum
13.74 MILES
The magical DeCordova Sculpture Park encompasses 35 acres of green hills, providing a spectacular natural environment for a constantly changing exhibit of…
1.27 MILES
Boston has become a focal point for contemporary art in the 21st century, with the Institute of Contemporary Art leading the way. The building is a work…
Nearby Boston attractions
0.08 MILES
The city’s second-oldest cemetery – dating from 1660 – is the final resting place for an estimated 10,000 souls. It is named for William Copp, who…
0.11 MILES
Across the street from Copp's Hill Burying Ground, this is Boston’s narrowest house, measuring a whopping 9.5ft wide. Sometimes called a ‘spite house,’…
0.17 MILES
Longfellow’s poem 'Paul Revere’s Ride' has immortalized this graceful church. It was here, on the night of April 18, 1775, that the sexton hung two…
0.24 MILES
'Mock all and sundry things, but leave the saints alone.' So goes an old Italian saying that is now posted on the wall of a tiny alleyway off Battery St…
0.27 MILES
This 376ft WWII destroyer is one of 14 Fletcher-class destroyers built at the Charlestown Navy Yard. These were the Navy’s fastest, most versatile ships…
0.27 MILES
‘Her sides are made of iron!’ cried a crewman upon watching a shot bounce off the thick oak hull of the USS Constitution during the War of 1812. This bit…
0.3 MILES
Besides the historic ships docked here and the museum dedicated to them, the Charlestown Navy Yard is a living monument to its own history of shipbuilding…
0.3 MILES
Founded in 1873, St Leonard's was the first church in New England built by Italian immigrants. The attached Peace Garden is always open for a sacred…