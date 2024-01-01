Another beauty, Paradise Beach curves gently along the northwest shore of the island. The resorts have their own facilities, but nonguests pay for privileges.
Paradise Beach
New Providence
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Clifton Heritage National Park
14.66 MILES
The scrub forest, wetlands, beaches and historic relics of Clifton Heritage National Park narrowly avoided being bulldozed to make space for new tourist…
National Art Gallery of the Bahamas
1.32 MILES
Anchoring the West Hill St tourist enclave, the National Art Gallery is a welcome oasis inside the stately 1860s-era Villa Doyle and one of the gems in…
1.28 MILES
Wandering into this cigar factory is like falling into 1920s Cuba. In a narrow, smoke-yellowed room with old-fashioned mosaic floors, torcedores (cigar…
1.4 MILES
Watling's, relatively new to the Bahamian rum-distilling game, has found a home in the beautifully restored 18th-century Buena Vista Estate, its extensive…
1.35 MILES
Between downtown Nassau and Arawak Cay, Junkanoo is popular with locals and visitors alike, with beach-shack bars, volleyball nets, sky-juice vendors and…
0.23 MILES
Strolling through a glass tunnel while sharks glide overhead is, simply put, awesome. This thrill is found in the Predator’s Lagoon, one of the exhibits…
1.09 MILES
It's hard to ignore the pirate pacing outside and posing for selfies on the pedestrianized strip off George St. The walk-through exhibition space trades…
Fort Fincastle & the Queen’s Staircase
1.01 MILES
Set on a small hill just south of downtown Nassau, this small fort was built by Lord Dunmore in 1793 to guard the harbor against invaders. Never used, it…
Nearby New Providence attractions
0.23 MILES
Strolling through a glass tunnel while sharks glide overhead is, simply put, awesome. This thrill is found in the Predator’s Lagoon, one of the exhibits…
0.82 MILES
The historic cruise-ship wharf, north of Rawson Sq and Bay St, is the gateway to Nassau for more than a million visitors a year. Fronted by bustling…
3. Bahamas Historical Society Museum
0.84 MILES
Documents, household artifacts, pirate engravings, model ships and more tell the story of 500 years of life in the Bahamas at this small but engaging…
0.86 MILES
Rawson Square is a natural place to begin exploring Nassau, and a meeting-point for guided walks. Nearby is a life-sized bronze statue of a Bahamian Woman…
0.88 MILES
The area immediately south of Rawson Sq on Bay St is known as Parliament Sq. On three sides of the square nestle three pink-and-white Georgian…
0.94 MILES
For chills with your historical thrills, stop by this 1797 pink octagon, once a jail and workhouse for the poor. The cells are now tranquil reading nooks,…
0.96 MILES
While the west end of this stretch of sand – one of the more popular in New Providence – is obscured by the Atlantis resort, there is public access to the…
8. Fort Fincastle & the Queen’s Staircase
1.01 MILES
Set on a small hill just south of downtown Nassau, this small fort was built by Lord Dunmore in 1793 to guard the harbor against invaders. Never used, it…