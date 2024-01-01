Wat Phra Narai Maharat

Nakhon Ratchasima (Khorat)

This large temple is of interest primarily for three holy Khmer sandstone sculptures that were unearthed here – Vishnu (Phra Narai in Thai) is the holiest. To see them, follow the signs with red arrows back to the Naranya Shrine at the southeast corner. The building is not always open. There are some enormous monitor lizards living in the pond near here.

