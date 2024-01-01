Wat Saen Fang

Chiang Mai

LoginSave

A large and colourful wát with an impressive, mosaic-tiled chedi that blends Burmese and Lanna styles. The chedi is guarded by lion figures and an old scripture library was constructed to the west of it in 1869. Don't miss the elaborately carved wooden facade of the viharn (sermon hall).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep temple, Chiang Mai, Thailand

    Wat Phra That Doi Suthep

    5.18 MILES

    Overlooking the city from its mountain throne, Wat Phra That Doi Suthep is one of northern Thailand's most sacred temples, and its founding legend is…

  • Ancient Slide / Wat Chedi Luang / Chiang Mai

    Wat Chedi Luang

    0.81 MILES

    Wat Chedi Luang isn't as grand as Wat Phra Singh, but its towering, ruined Lanna-style chedi (built in 1441) is much taller and the sprawling compound…

  • Dragon's head at Wat Phra Sing.

    Wat Phra Singh

    1.09 MILES

    Chiang Mai's most revered temple, Wat Phra Singh is dominated by an enormous, mosaic-inlaid wí·hăhn (sanctuary). Its prosperity is plain to see from the…

  • 500px Photo ID: 61441821 - merchant waiting for seller in Warorot market Chiangmai...See more work at.https://www.facebook.com/Amandernaja

    Talat Warorot

    0.19 MILES

    Chiang Mai's oldest public market, Warorot (also spelt Waroros) is a great place to connect with the city's Thai soul. Alongside souvenir vendors you'll…

  • Principal image at Wat Pan Tao in Chiang Mai, Thailand

    Wat Phan Tao

    0.72 MILES

    Without doubt the most atmospheric wát in the old city, this teak marvel sits in the shadow of Wat Chedi Luang. Set in a compound full of fluttering…

  • Nam Tok Bua Tong (Sticky Waterfall)

    Nam Tok Bua Tong (Sticky Waterfall)

    20.02 MILES

    Ever walked up a waterfall? An increasingly popular day trip from Chiang Mai to Si Lanna National Park's 'Sticky Waterfall' allows visitors (with no magic…

  • Wat Pha Lat

    Wat Pha Lat

    4.29 MILES

    A hidden jungle temple tucked into the mountain along the way to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep. Old stone structures, intricate carvings, naga-flanked…

  • The Death Railway, bridge over the River Kwai

    Lanna Folklife Museum

    0.71 MILES

    Set inside the former Provincial Court, dating from 1935, this imaginative museum re-creates Lanna village life in a series of life-size dioramas that…

View more attractions

Nearby Chiang Mai attractions

1. Wat Bupparam

0.03 MILES

This highly ornate temple shows the clear influence of the Burmese teak merchants who immigrated to Chiang Mai during the 19th century. The eye-catching…

2. Namdhari Sikh Temple

0.12 MILES

Chinatown is also home to a small population of Sikh migrants from Myanmar who specialize in selling bolts of fabric. They worship at the nearby Namdhari…

4. Wat Chetawan

0.17 MILES

Historic wát just east of the old city with an ancient-looking mosaic-decorated stupa.

5. Chinatown

0.17 MILES

The area dominated by the Warorot and Ton Lam Yai markets doubles as the city's small Chinatown, marked by a flamboyant Chinese welcome gate across Th…

6. Wat Upakhut

0.18 MILES

A large and colourful wát that comes alive for Dhevo Rohana, a merit-making ceremony during Auk Phansa (Buddhist Lent).

7. Talat Warorot

0.19 MILES

Chiang Mai's oldest public market, Warorot (also spelt Waroros) is a great place to connect with the city's Thai soul. Alongside souvenir vendors you'll…

8. Matsayit Ban Haw

0.21 MILES

A remnant from when Chiang Mai was a detour on the Silk Road, the largest Thai-Muslim mosque in the city is attended by a small, prosperous community of…