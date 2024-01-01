Château de Lutry

Otherwise known as Rôdeurs Castle, Lutry's modest, medieval château is a Swiss site of national significance that now houses the Department of Land Planning and Buildings. It's not open to the public but you're more than welcome to walk around the building and take a quick peek inside.
