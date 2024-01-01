Château de Lutry

The Lavaux

Otherwise known as Rôdeurs Castle, Lutry's modest, medieval château is a Swiss site of national significance that now houses the Department of Land Planning and Buildings. It's not open to the public but you're more than welcome to walk around the building and take a quick peek inside.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Château de Chillon

    Château de Chillon

    13.03 MILES

    If ever a castle could fit the fairy-tale bill, the dashingly handsome Château de Chillon would be it, with its moat, double ramparts and riot of turrets…

  • x-default

    Chaplin's World

    8.08 MILES

    This engaging museum celebrates the life and work of iconic London-born film star Charlie Chaplin. Split between the neoclassical Manoir de Ban – the…

  • Alimentarium in the centre of Vevey.

    Alimentarium

    8.22 MILES

    Nestlé’s headquarters have been in Vevey since 1814, hence its presence in the form of this museum dedicated to nutrition and all things edible, past and…

  • Creux du Van.

    Creux du Van

    29.95 MILES

    About 14km east of Môtiers, a short walk leads to the enormous abyss known as the Creux du Van (Rocky Hole) – van is a word of Celtic origin meaning 'rock…

  • Peak walk by Tissot at Glacier 3000.

    Peak Walk by Tissot

    27.58 MILES

    On clear days the views from this world-first peak-to-peak footbridge are heaven-sent; think legendary Mont Blanc and the Matterhorn, plus Eiger, Mönch…

  • AQUATIS Aquarium & Vivarium

    AQUATIS Aquarium & Vivarium

    2.96 MILES

    Not just another aquarium, AQUATIS has caused quite a stir since opening in late 2017, giving Lausanne a striking new landmark with a spherical facade…

  • Maison Cailler

    Maison Cailler

    21.35 MILES

    Cailler has been making chocolate since 1825, and its entertaining factory tours take visitors on an extravagant twirl through chocolate history, made…

  • Musée Cantonal des Beaux Arts

    Musée Cantonal des Beaux Arts

    2.67 MILES

    To be housed in a contemporary new home at Plateforme10 as of October 2019, the Fine Arts Museum showcases works by Swiss and foreign artists, ranging…

View more attractions

Nearby The Lavaux attractions

2. Olympic Museum

2.53 MILES

Musée Olympique is easily Lausanne’s most lavish museum and an essential stop for sports buffs (and kids). State-of-the-art installations recount the…

3. La Tour de Gourze

2.63 MILES

Built in the 12th century as a defence tower, this old stone structure peers out over Lavaux vines, Lake Geneva, the Vaud and the Jura beyond from its…

4. Musée de l’Elysée

2.64 MILES

Set in a lovely spot on manicured grounds, in Parc Olympique with views over Lake Geneva and the Alps, this excellent photography museum hosts a permanent…

5. Musée Cantonal des Beaux Arts

2.67 MILES

To be housed in a contemporary new home at Plateforme10 as of October 2019, the Fine Arts Museum showcases works by Swiss and foreign artists, ranging…

7. Musée Historique de Lausanne

2.81 MILES

Until the 15th century, the city’s bishops resided in this lovely manor across from the cathedral (after which it became a jail, then a court, then a…

8. Cathédrale de Notre Dame

2.81 MILES

Lausanne’s Gothic cathedral, Switzerland’s finest, stands proudly at the heart of the Old Town. Raised in the 12th and 13th centuries on the site of…