Iglesia de Santiago

Down the hill from the Iglesia de Santa María, the portals of this church blend Gothic, neoclassical and plateresque architectural styles. Access to the interior outside of summer is only possible as part of the guided tour of the Iglesia de Santa María de Mediavilla.
27.34 MILES
The sober exterior of this vast house of worship (one of the largest in Castilla) belies the extraordinary riches within – it's widely known as 'La Bella…
23.04 MILES
The Casa-Museo de Colón is a superb museum spread over four floors. It has interactive exhibits, as well as wonderful old maps that take you on a journey…
22.65 MILES
Spain's premier showcase of polychrome wood sculpture is housed in the former Colegio de San Gregorio (1496), a flamboyant Isabelline Gothic–style…
27.76 MILES
This fine, state-of-the-art wine museum is a welcome addition to Castilla y León's world of wine tourism, offering a fascinating insight into the Toro…
26.64 MILES
Still home to a few Franciscan nuns living in near-total isolation, this Mudéjar-style convent dates from 1340, when it was begun as a palace for Alfonso…
Iglesia de Santa María de Mediavilla
0.16 MILES
This grandiose Isabelline Gothic work has three star-vaulted naves and the rightfully famous Capilla de los Benavente chapel. Anchored by an extravagant…
22.61 MILES
This open square is dominated by the exquisite Iglesia de San Pablo, which has one of northern Spain's most extraordinary church facades. Excepting some…
Museo del Tratado de Tordesillas
26.63 MILES
Dedicated to the 1494 Treaty of Tordesillas, which divided the New World into Spanish and Portuguese spheres of influence, the informative displays in…
