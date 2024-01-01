Iglesia de Santiago

Castilla y León

LoginSave

Down the hill from the Iglesia de Santa María, the portals of this church blend Gothic, neoclassical and plateresque architectural styles. Access to the interior outside of summer is only possible as part of the guided tour of the Iglesia de Santa María de Mediavilla.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cathedral of San Antolin in Palencia, Spain.

    Catedral

    27.34 MILES

    The sober exterior of this vast house of worship (one of the largest in Castilla) belies the extraordinary riches within – it's widely known as 'La Bella…

  • The house of Christopher Columbus in Valladolid, Spain.

    Casa-Museo de Colón

    23.04 MILES

    The Casa-Museo de Colón is a superb museum spread over four floors. It has interactive exhibits, as well as wonderful old maps that take you on a journey…

  • Museo Nacional de Escultura

    Museo Nacional de Escultura

    22.65 MILES

    Spain's premier showcase of polychrome wood sculpture is housed in the former Colegio de San Gregorio (1496), a flamboyant Isabelline Gothic–style…

  • Pagos del Rey

    Pagos del Rey

    27.76 MILES

    This fine, state-of-the-art wine museum is a welcome addition to Castilla y León's world of wine tourism, offering a fascinating insight into the Toro…

  • Convent of Santa Clara in Tordesillas.

    Real Convento de Santa Clara

    26.64 MILES

    Still home to a few Franciscan nuns living in near-total isolation, this Mudéjar-style convent dates from 1340, when it was begun as a palace for Alfonso…

  • Iglesia de Santa María de Mediavilla.

    Iglesia de Santa María de Mediavilla

    0.16 MILES

    This grandiose Isabelline Gothic work has three star-vaulted naves and the rightfully famous Capilla de los Benavente chapel. Anchored by an extravagant…

  • San Pablo Church on Plaza de San Pablo in Valladolid, Spain.

    Plaza de San Pablo

    22.61 MILES

    This open square is dominated by the exquisite Iglesia de San Pablo, which has one of northern Spain's most extraordinary church facades. Excepting some…

  • Facade of the Museum of the Treaty of Tordesillas.

    Museo del Tratado de Tordesillas

    26.63 MILES

    Dedicated to the 1494 Treaty of Tordesillas, which divided the New World into Spanish and Portuguese spheres of influence, the informative displays in…

View more attractions

Nearby Castilla y León attractions

1. Iglesia de Santa María de Mediavilla

0.16 MILES

This grandiose Isabelline Gothic work has three star-vaulted naves and the rightfully famous Capilla de los Benavente chapel. Anchored by an extravagant…

2. Museo de Semana Santa

0.22 MILES

Medina de Rioseco is famous for its Easter processions, but if you can't be here during Holy Week, this museum provides an insight into the ceremonial…

3. Museo de San Francisco

0.31 MILES

This 16th-century former convent has an extravagant retablo (altarpiece) by Fray Jacinto de Sierra, as well as a wide-ranging collection of sacred art…

4. Museo Patio Herreriano

22.53 MILES

Dedicated to post-WWI Spanish art, this surprising museum contains works by Salvador Dalí, Joan Miró, Basque sculptor Eduardo Chillida, Jorge Oteiza,…

6. Plaza de San Pablo

22.61 MILES

This open square is dominated by the exquisite Iglesia de San Pablo, which has one of northern Spain's most extraordinary church facades. Excepting some…

7. Iglesia de San Pablo

22.64 MILES

The main facade of this church is an extravagant masterpiece of Isabelline Gothic, with every square centimetre finely worked, carved and twisted to…

8. Museo Nacional de Escultura

22.65 MILES

Spain's premier showcase of polychrome wood sculpture is housed in the former Colegio de San Gregorio (1496), a flamboyant Isabelline Gothic–style…