Just down the hill from Plaza de la Villa is the 18th-century baroque remake of the Palacio del Duque de Uceda. Now used as a military headquarters (the Capitanía General), it is a classic of the Madrid baroque architectural style and was designed by Juan Gómez de Mora in 1608. It's closed to the public.
