Next door to the Basílica de Nuestra Señora del Buen Consejo, the Instituto de San Isidro once went by the name of Colegio Imperial and, from the 16th century on, was where many of the country’s leading figures were schooled by the Jesuits. You can wander in and look at the elegant courtyard.
Instituto de San Isidro
La Latina & Lavapiés
