Fuerte del Rastrillar

Cantabria

LoginSave

The dwindling remains of this 16th-century fortress crown La Atalaya hill above the Puebla Vieja, accessed by a steep but quick 500m track. From the Mirador de la Caracola here, you’ll enjoy sensational views of Laredo’s beach, the green-cloaked mountains behind and across the waves to Santoña.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Guggenheim Museum, Bilbao, Spain, Architect Frank Gehry, 1997, Guggenheim Museum Detail Of Curving Titanium Wall. Guggenheim Museum Bilbao is a museum of modern and contemporary art. Built alongside the Nervion River, which runs through the city of Bilbao to the Cantabrian Sea.

    Museo Guggenheim Bilbao

    26.21 MILES

    Shimmering titanium Museo Guggenheim Bilbao is one of modern architecture's most iconic buildings. It played a major role in helping to lift Bilbao out of…

  • Bilbao, Spain - February 13, 2022: View of Carola Crane. It is a crane that was once used in shipbuilding at the Astilleros Euskalduna shipyard, now is part of Maritime Museum.

    Itsasmuseum

    25.72 MILES

    On the waterfront, this interactive maritime museum brings the watery depths of Bilbao and Basque maritime history to life. Start with a 10-minute video…

  • Streetlamp forest beside the Fine Arts Museum, Bilbao, Bizkaia, Basque Country, Spain

    Museo de Bellas Artes

    26.13 MILES

    The Museo de Bellas Artes houses a compelling collection that includes everything from Gothic sculptures to 20th-century pop art. There are three main…

  • SANTANDER, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 27, 2017: Centro Botin or Botin Center is a cultural facility building located in Santander, Spain; Shutterstock ID 1036661941

    Centro Botín

    19.89 MILES

    Santander's newest and splashiest landmark, this ambitious waterfront arts and cultural centre opened to great fanfare in 2017. The futuristic two-block…

  • Cueva de Covalanas

    Cueva de Covalanas

    12 MILES

    Discovered in 1903 (second only to Altamira among Cantabrian caves with prehistoric artwork), the World Heritage–listed Covalanas cave is home to several…

  • Crusoe Treasure

    Crusoe Treasure

    23.61 MILES

    The world's first underwater winery, Crusoe Treasure, ages its vintages 20m below the surface on an artificial reef. Tastings of its whites and reds are…

  • UNESCO World Heritage. Puente Viesgo. Pas valley. Cantabria. Spain

    Cuevas de Monte Castillo

    29.11 MILES

    Of these four World Heritage–listed caves 30km southwest of Santander, two – El Castillo and Las Monedas – are open for 45-minute guided visits (in…

  • Península de la Magdalena

    Península de la Magdalena

    18.3 MILES

    At the eastern tip of the bay, this sprawling parkland is perfect for a stroll, and popular with picnickers. Kids will enjoy the resident seals, sea lions…

View more attractions

Nearby Cantabria attractions

1. Túnel de Laredo

0.17 MILES

Built in 1885, this cavernous 220m tunnel at the eastern end of town leads under La Atalaya hill to a rugged seafront lookout point. It was originally…

2. Iglesia de Santa María

0.27 MILES

A Spanish national monument since 1931, the impressive 13th-century Iglesia de Santa María sits at the top of the Puebla Vieja, housing a beautiful 15th…

3. Fuerte de San Martín

2.3 MILES

Santoña is dominated by two fortresses, the most accessible of which is the imposing, horseshoe-shaped Fuerte de San Martín, built in the early 17th…

4. Playa de Sonabia

3.93 MILES

About 14km east of Laredo, small, wild Playa de Sonabia is tucked into a rock-lined inlet beneath high crags, above which rare griffon vultures circle the…

5. Playa de Berria

4.29 MILES

Playa de Berria is a magnificent sweep of blonde sand and crashing surf on the open sea, 2.5km north of Santoña and linked to it by frequent buses (€1.55,…

6. Playa de Oriñón

4.75 MILES

This broad sandy strip, just off the A8 16km west of Castro Urdiales, is set deep behind protective headlands, making the water calm and comparatively…

7. Playa de Ostende

9.61 MILES

Of Castro’s two beaches, the northern Playa de Ostende is the more attractive: a soft golden arc sprinkled with a few outcrops.

8. Iglesia de Santa María de la Asunción

10.19 MILES

The haughty Gothic jumble that is the Iglesia de Santa María de la Asunción stands out spectacularly above Castro Urdiales’ harbour. It was built in the…