The lonely Torre de los Aliatares is one of the few remnants of Muslim Bayyasa, having miraculously survived not only the Reconquista but also Isabel la Católica’s 1476 order to demolish the town’s fortifications, to end the feud between the Benavide and Carvajal noble families. It's not open to visitors.
Torre de los Aliatares
