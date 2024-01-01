In the centre of Aguilar de Campóo, the elongated Plaza de España is capped at its eastern end by the Colegiata de San Miguel, a 14th-century Gothic church with a fine Romanesque entrance. It remains closed for the foreseeable future for restoration works, but is still worth tracking down for its quite lovely western door.
Iglesia Rupestre de Santa María de Valverde
6.07 MILES
Dating back to the 10th century or earlier, Santa María de Valverde is the Ebro Valley's largest iglesia rupestre (rock-cut church). The church retains a…
15.9 MILES
The Río Ebro starts life at this tree-shaded spring 5km northwest of Reinosa. It’s a stunningly serene spot, with deep-turquoise water, a tiny shrine and…
12.6 MILES
The elegantly proportioned 12th-century Romanesque church in Cervatos, 6km south of Reinosa, is most celebrated for the rare explicit sexual carvings on…
Centro de Interpretación del Rupestre
6.04 MILES
This visitor centre next to the church of Santa María de Valverde has excellent interpretative displays about rock-cut churches throughout the Ebro Valley…
Monasterio de Santa María la Real
0.68 MILES
Just outside town, on the highway to Cervera de Pisuerga, is the restored Romanesque Monasterio de Santa María la Real. Its 13th-century Gothic cloister…
0.27 MILES
Overlooking the town and providing its picturesque backdrop is a 12th-century castillo (castle) and the graceful Romanesque Ermita de Santa Cecilia, a…
Monasterio de San Andrés de Arroyo
8.89 MILES
The Monasterio de San Andrés de Arroyo is an outstanding Romanesque gem, especially its cloister, which dates from the 13th century. Guided tours (in…
25.49 MILES
The CA281 south from Puentenansa follows the Río Nansa upstream. Along the way, a 2km detour east leads to the attractive hamlet of Tudanca, dominated by…
