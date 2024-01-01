Colegiata de San Miguel

Castilla y León

In the centre of Aguilar de Campóo, the elongated Plaza de España is capped at its eastern end by the Colegiata de San Miguel, a 14th-century Gothic church with a fine Romanesque entrance. It remains closed for the foreseeable future for restoration works, but is still worth tracking down for its quite lovely western door.

  • Nacimiento del Río Ebro

    Nacimiento del Río Ebro

    15.9 MILES

    The Río Ebro starts life at this tree-shaded spring 5km northwest of Reinosa. It’s a stunningly serene spot, with deep-turquoise water, a tiny shrine and…

  • Colegiata de San Pedro

    Colegiata de San Pedro

    12.6 MILES

    The elegantly proportioned 12th-century Romanesque church in Cervatos, 6km south of Reinosa, is most celebrated for the rare explicit sexual carvings on…

  • Centro de Interpretación del Rupestre

    Centro de Interpretación del Rupestre

    6.04 MILES

    This visitor centre next to the church of Santa María de Valverde has excellent interpretative displays about rock-cut churches throughout the Ebro Valley…

  • Monasterio de Santa María la Real

    Monasterio de Santa María la Real

    0.68 MILES

    Just outside town, on the highway to Cervera de Pisuerga, is the restored Romanesque Monasterio de Santa María la Real. Its 13th-century Gothic cloister…

  • Ermita de Santa Cecilia

    Ermita de Santa Cecilia

    0.27 MILES

    Overlooking the town and providing its picturesque backdrop is a 12th-century castillo (castle) and the graceful Romanesque Ermita de Santa Cecilia, a…

  • Monasterio de San Andrés de Arroyo

    Monasterio de San Andrés de Arroyo

    8.89 MILES

    The Monasterio de San Andrés de Arroyo is an outstanding Romanesque gem, especially its cloister, which dates from the 13th century. Guided tours (in…

  • Casona de Tudanca

    Casona de Tudanca

    25.49 MILES

    The CA281 south from Puentenansa follows the Río Nansa upstream. Along the way, a 2km detour east leads to the attractive hamlet of Tudanca, dominated by…

