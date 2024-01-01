This haven for endangered African penguins is funded entirely by donations. You can adopt a penguin that will be cared for and released when healthy.
SANCCOB Sea Bird Rehabilitation Centre
Sunshine Coast
11.95 MILES
The town's main beach, Dolphin Beach is a beautiful wide and largely untouched expanse of sand. It's safe for swimming and there are lifeguards on duty,…
0.07 MILES
Built in 1878, this lighthouse is the tallest masonry tower on the South African coast, and marks the second-most-southern tip of Africa.
0.91 MILES
This small nature reserve, set up to preserve the area's coastal fynbos (fine bush), has several footpaths.
