A great recreation of a 19th-century street, complete with sound effects, is the most interesting display at this museum. It also has a shop and a cafe.
National Museum
Bloemfontein
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.73 MILES
During the Anglo-Boer War, this was the site of the British naval-gun emplacements. There are good views from the top of the hill, which is also home to…
1.03 MILES
One of South Africa’s most striking art galleries, the Oliewenhuis Art Museum occupies an exquisite 1935 mansion set in beautiful gardens. An imaginative…
1.85 MILES
The Anglo-Boer War Museum has some interesting displays, including photos from concentration camps set up not only in South Africa but also in Bermuda,…
1.85 MILES
Commemorating the 26,000 women and children who died in British concentration camps during the 1899–1902 Anglo-Boer War, the National Women’s Memorial…
0.52 MILES
Yes, Bloem has a Waterfront, modelled on Cape Town’s. Although it’s a bit tacky, Loch Logan Waterfront is more pleasant than a shopping mall. It’s outside…
0.88 MILES
This glasshouse has a beautiful, if small, collection of flowers and some dazzling orchids. The surrounding Hamilton Park is an ideal place to take the…
0.92 MILES
Atop Naval hill, the Franklin Nature Reserve is a great place for a walk or a short drive to spot zebras, antelope and giraffes.
0.18 MILES
A Dutch Reformed church on Floreat Ave that serves as a good landmark for orientation.
Nearby Bloemfontein attractions
0.18 MILES
A Dutch Reformed church on Floreat Ave that serves as a good landmark for orientation.
0.52 MILES
Yes, Bloem has a Waterfront, modelled on Cape Town’s. Although it’s a bit tacky, Loch Logan Waterfront is more pleasant than a shopping mall. It’s outside…
0.64 MILES
The city's football stadium.
0.73 MILES
During the Anglo-Boer War, this was the site of the British naval-gun emplacements. There are good views from the top of the hill, which is also home to…
0.88 MILES
This glasshouse has a beautiful, if small, collection of flowers and some dazzling orchids. The surrounding Hamilton Park is an ideal place to take the…
0.92 MILES
Atop Naval hill, the Franklin Nature Reserve is a great place for a walk or a short drive to spot zebras, antelope and giraffes.
1.03 MILES
One of South Africa’s most striking art galleries, the Oliewenhuis Art Museum occupies an exquisite 1935 mansion set in beautiful gardens. An imaginative…
1.85 MILES
Commemorating the 26,000 women and children who died in British concentration camps during the 1899–1902 Anglo-Boer War, the National Women’s Memorial…