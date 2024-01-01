Telok Blangah Hill Park

Part of the Southern Ridges walk, Telok Blangah Hill Park has beautiful scenery, especially its flower-bedecked Terrace Garden. Cross the Henderson Waves to Mt Faber Park. Take a peek at the grand colonial bungalow Alkaff Mansion, and imagine the grand parties that were once held there.

Nearby West & Southwest Singapore attractions

1. Mizuma Gallery

0.49 MILES

This contemporary Japanese gallery showcases acclaimed Japanese artists, as well as up-and-coming Southeast Asian artists.

2. Gillman Barracks

0.55 MILES

A former British military encampment, Gillman Barracks now houses a contemporary arts hub set in a lush landscape. Among its 11 galleries is New York’s…

3. Chan + Hori Contemporary

0.56 MILES

A well-respected commercial gallery with a very strong stable of artists, Chan + Hori is the place to come to see the work of up-and-coming Singaporeans.

4. Partners & Mucciaccia

0.56 MILES

This Italian art gallery focuses on 20th-century artists, particularly those from Italy, but also displays regional work and occasional exhibitions…

5. Sundaram Tagore

0.59 MILES

New York–based gallery known for showcasing top-tier artists from across the world, including iconic photographer Steve McCurry and Singaporean artist…

6. NTU Centre for Contemporary Art

0.6 MILES

Belonging to the Nanyang University of Technology, this innovative centre hosts an exciting programme of art talks, lectures and contemporary exhibitions…

7. Mt Faber

0.63 MILES

One of the highest points in Singapore, standing 105m above sea level, and the centrepiece of Mt Faber Park.

8. Mt Faber Park

0.8 MILES

The eponymous mountain (105m) is at the heart of Mt Faber Park and the climax to the Southern Ridges nature walk. The most spectacular (and exorbitantly…