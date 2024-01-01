Part of the Southern Ridges walk, Telok Blangah Hill Park has beautiful scenery, especially its flower-bedecked Terrace Garden. Cross the Henderson Waves to Mt Faber Park. Take a peek at the grand colonial bungalow Alkaff Mansion, and imagine the grand parties that were once held there.
Telok Blangah Hill Park
West & Southwest Singapore
