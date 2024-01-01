Mill on the Fleet

Dumfries & Galloway

In the centre of town, in a converted 18th-century cotton mill, this centre has an exhibition on the history of the local industry and environment. The town was originally planned as millworkers' accommodation. It also has some visitor information, a cafe, a gallery and a likeably chaotic secondhand bookshop.

