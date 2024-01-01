Cairn o’Get

Caithness

The Cairn o’Get, a prehistoric burial cairn, is signposted off the road in Ulbster. There's a mile of boggy walking from the car park.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Tomb of the Eagles

    Tomb of the Eagles

    28.13 MILES

    Two significant archaeological sites were found here by a farmer on his land. The first is a Bronze Age stone building with a firepit, indoor well and…

  • Wick Heritage Centre

    Wick Heritage Centre

    6.77 MILES

    Tracking the rise and fall of the herring industry, this great town museum displays everything from fishing equipment to complete herring boats. It’s…

  • Grey Cairns of Camster

    Grey Cairns of Camster

    3.8 MILES

    Dating from between 4000 BC and 2500 BC, these burial chambers are hidden in long, low mounds rising from an evocatively lonely moor. The Long Cairn…

  • Dunnet Head

    Dunnet Head

    23.18 MILES

    Eight miles east of Thurso a minor road leads to dramatic Dunnet Head, the most northerly point on the British mainland. There are majestic cliffs…

  • Forsinard Flows Visitor Centre

    Forsinard Flows Visitor Centre

    26.27 MILES

    On the platform at Forsinard railway station is the RSPB's Forsinard Flows Visitor Centre, an exhibition dedicated to the neighbouring nature reserve…

  • Castle of Mey

    Castle of Mey

    20.44 MILES

    The Castle of Mey, a big crowd-puller for its Queen Mother connections, is 6 miles west of John O’Groats. The exterior is grand but inside it feels…

  • Banks Chambered Tomb

    Banks Chambered Tomb

    27.79 MILES

    Discovered while digging was under way for a car park, this 5000-year-old chambered tomb has yielded a vast quantity of human bones, well preserved thanks…

  • Timespan

    Timespan

    23.94 MILES

    In the heart of Helmsdale, this heritage centre has an impressive display covering local history, including a Pictish stone, the Clearances, the fishing…

Nearby Caithness attractions

1. Whaligoe Steps

0.7 MILES

At Ulbster, 5 miles north of Lybster, this staircase cut into the cliff provides access to a tiny natural harbour, with an ideal grassy picnic spot,…

2. Hill o’ Many Stanes

2.02 MILES

Two miles beyond the Camster turn-off on the A99 is a curious, fan-shaped arrangement of 22 rows of small stones, probably dating to around 2000 BC…

3. Grey Cairns of Camster

3.8 MILES

Dating from between 4000 BC and 2500 BC, these burial chambers are hidden in long, low mounds rising from an evocatively lonely moor. The Long Cairn…

4. Waterlines

5.79 MILES

At the picturesque harbour in Lybster, this museum has a downstairs cafe, and an exhibition on the town's fishing heritage above. There's a smokehouse…

5. Old Wick Castle

5.93 MILES

A path leads a mile south from town to the ruins of 12th-century Old Wick Castle, with the spectacular cliffs of the Brough and the Brig, as well as Gote…

6. Old Pulteney

6.53 MILES

Though it can no longer claim to be the most northerly whisky distillery on mainland Scotland (that goes to the upstart Wolfburn in Thurso), friendly…

7. Wick Heritage Centre

6.77 MILES

Tracking the rise and fall of the herring industry, this great town museum displays everything from fishing equipment to complete herring boats. It’s…

8. Achavanich Stone Setting

7.64 MILES

Six miles to the northwest of Lybster and a mile off the A9, these 30 standing stones date from around 2000 BC. The crumbling monuments still capture the…