Regional Museum

Kamchatka

Yelizovo’s small Regional Museum has ethnographic exhibits, Russian weavings, local art and the requisite stuffed sables and marmots.

  • Kamchatka Regional Museum

    Kamchatka Regional Museum

    16.56 MILES

    Housed in an attractive half-timbered building overlooking the bay, this museum features an imaginative mix of relics and murals that outline Kamchatka’s…

  • Vulkanarium

    Vulkanarium

    15.27 MILES

    This new museum was just about to open during our last visit to Kamchatka, and a quick peek inside as they were putting up the display revealed an…

  • Trinity Cathedral

    Trinity Cathedral

    14.74 MILES

    Petropavlovsk's largest and most impressive church is this golden-domed stunner, which sits on an outcrop from where it is visible from all over the city…

  • Alexander Nevsky Chapel

    Alexander Nevsky Chapel

    16.13 MILES

    Originally built in 1857 to commemorate the victory over the British and the French in the Battle of Petropavlovsk, this wooden chapel was destroyed in…

  • Beach

    Beach

    15.63 MILES

    Yes, there are beaches in Kamchatka too, and this one has gorgeous views of the bay and the distant snow-covered mountains, though it's unlikely you'll…

  • Nikolskaya Hill

    Nikolskaya Hill

    15.82 MILES

    Petropavlovsk's most charming spot for a walk, this thickly wooded hill is in the centre of the city between the harbour and the lake. There are numerous…

  • Lenin Statue

    Lenin Statue

    15.79 MILES

    As Lenin statues go (and there are still around 1800 in Russia still standing), this is an impressive one, with the revolutionary leader in a dramatic…

  • Mishennaya Hill

    Mishennaya Hill

    14.54 MILES

    Looming over the downtown area is wooded Mt Mishennaya (382m), an easy ascent with excellent views of town and Avacha Bay.

