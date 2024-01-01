This bookshop only sells Russian-language titles, but if you don't read Russian it's still a worthwhile stop to admire the beautiful blue baroque building.
Dom Knigi
Western European Russia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.31 MILES
Dominating the skyline is this huge green-and-white working cathedral topped by five silver domes. A church has stood here since 1101; this one was built…
0.43 MILES
Housed in a beautiful building with wrought-iron staircases, this splendid collection includes pieces by luminaries such as Valentin Serov, Ilya Repin and…
10.68 MILES
In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, illustrious artists and musicians, including Stravinsky, Chaliapin, Vrubel and Serov, visited Flyonovo, the…
0.63 MILES
Making a circuit of the restored city walls, long sections of which boast fine towers reminiscent of the Moscow Kremlin, is a pleasant way to pass a warm…
0.34 MILES
At the east end of this shady garden with fountains, an 1885 statue of the composer Glinka is surrounded by a fence with excerpts from his opera A Life…
0.47 MILES
This comprehensive museum covers WWII in the Smolensk area from the beginning of the war and occupation by the Nazis to the region's liberation. Displays …
0.34 MILES
Flax production developed from the Middle Ages as one of Smolensk’s main industries, as the moderate climate sustained soil ideal for growing the plant…
0.18 MILES
This gorgeous mustard-coloured building is home to a range of different galleries over two floors, covering natural and local history. Displays include…
Nearby Western European Russia attractions
1. In the World of Fairytales Museum
0.11 MILES
One for the kids, where they've smashed the boring don't-touch rules. It's a small creative space with activities and interactive exhibits based on…
0.14 MILES
Much restoration work has been done on this charming, pink-walled convent, which also runs a small orphanage for girls. Donations are welcome.
0.18 MILES
This gorgeous mustard-coloured building is home to a range of different galleries over two floors, covering natural and local history. Displays include…
0.28 MILES
Contains playful woodworks by Smolensk Oblast native Sergei Konenkov, otherwise known as the 'Russian Rodin'. The museum also has works by other noted…
0.31 MILES
Dominating the skyline is this huge green-and-white working cathedral topped by five silver domes. A church has stood here since 1101; this one was built…
0.34 MILES
At the east end of this shady garden with fountains, an 1885 statue of the composer Glinka is surrounded by a fence with excerpts from his opera A Life…
0.34 MILES
Flax production developed from the Middle Ages as one of Smolensk’s main industries, as the moderate climate sustained soil ideal for growing the plant…
0.43 MILES
Housed in a beautiful building with wrought-iron staircases, this splendid collection includes pieces by luminaries such as Valentin Serov, Ilya Repin and…