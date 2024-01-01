The Monument to the Founders of Yekaterinburg standing on one side of the square depicts founders Vasily Tatishchev and George Wilhelm de Gennin.
Monument to the Founders of Yekaterinburg
Yekaterinburg
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.46 MILES
The massive Byzantine-style Church upon the Blood dominates this site where Tsar Nicholas II, his wife and children were murdered by Bolsheviks on the…
0.48 MILES
The massive Byzantine-style Church upon the Blood dominates this site where the Romanov family was executed. While many believe the funds that went into…
0.38 MILES
Take the lift up 52 floors to the viewing platform for one of Russia's best urban panoramas. Children under 15 years must be accompanied by an adult. The…
8.72 MILES
This vast indoor and open-air collection of tanks and armoured vehicles is located on the northern outskirts of Yekaterinburg in Verkhnyaya Pyshma. It’s…
Museum of Architecture and Design
0.15 MILES
Situated on Istorichesky skver (Historical Sq), this museum is located on the grounds where the first ironworks was established in Yekaterinburg in 1723…
0.3 MILES
At one of the more contemporary museums in town, most of the focus is on Yekaterinburg through the 18th and 19th centuries. Most exhibits are captioned in…
0.54 MILES
The restored late-18th-century Ascension Church is the oldest in Yekaterinburg and rises up moodily alongside parkland that's perfect for a stroll.
8.7 MILES
After the Romanov family was shot in the cellar of Dom Ipatyeva, their bodies were discarded in the depths of the forests of Ganina Yama, 16km northeast…
Nearby Yekaterinburg attractions
0.02 MILES
The old water tower here is one of the city’s oldest structures.
0.15 MILES
The prettiest and most lively part of Yekaterinburg in summer is the landscaped parkland alongside the City Pond (Gorodskoy prud), where pr Lenina crosses…
3. Museum of Architecture and Design
0.15 MILES
Situated on Istorichesky skver (Historical Sq), this museum is located on the grounds where the first ironworks was established in Yekaterinburg in 1723…
4. Yekaterinburg Museum of Fine Arts
0.22 MILES
The star exhibit of the Museum of Fine Arts is its elaborate Kasli Iron Pavilion, which won prizes in the 1900 Paris Expo. The museum has a good…
5. Literary-Memorial House-Museum Reshetnikov
0.28 MILES
Situated squarely in the literary quarter of Yekaterinburg, this museum re-creates some aspects of life in Reshetnikov's time, with a big focus on postal…
6. Yekaterinbrug History Museum
0.3 MILES
At one of the more contemporary museums in town, most of the focus is on Yekaterinburg through the 18th and 19th centuries. Most exhibits are captioned in…
0.33 MILES
Located north of skver Popova, the Literary Quarter features restored wooden houses, some of them now museums about celebrated local writers such as…
8. Metenkov House-Museum of Photography
0.34 MILES
All the exhibitions are temporary, but you’ll always find a room dedicated to Metenkov and his work here. Other exhibition spaces usually feature works…