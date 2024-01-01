This 234m hill rises steeply behind Matoury and is covered with thick primal forest. Two well-marked walking routes take you up to the top and make for a pleasant way to explore the hillside, which you'll often have all to yourself, despite the large population all around. There are some excellent views from the top and lots of birdlife to spot.
Grand Matoury Nature Reserve
French Guiana
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.16 MILES
Inside Cayenne's market, shoppers will find a vibrant jumble of Amerindian basketry, African-style paintings and carvings, piles of spices at great prices…
5.23 MILES
Off the gardened Place Léopold Héder are the remains of Fort Cépérou, perched on land bought in 1643 from the Galibi people by the first French colonists…
5.33 MILES
The Musée Départemental features a frighteningly large stuffed black caiman, as well as other preserved local critters, an ethno-botanical display and an…
5.66 MILES
The small and unexceptional Musée des Cultures Guyanaises is devoted to Guiana's early history, from its geologic formation through precolonial,…
6.91 MILES
The best beach in the area gets busy on weekends and holidays but is otherwise empty. The water is shallow and murky but there are a few deeper areas that…
21.67 MILES
A fun museum featuring lots of insects, dead and alive. Myriad species of butterflies flutter around the butterfly garden, and you can even hold a live…
5.72 MILES
The sizable Botanical Gardens, built in 1879 and renovated in 2009, today flourish with tropical Guianese flora, including many species of palms.
7.5 MILES
The renovated historical ruins at Fort Diamant, an old coastal battery dating from the early 19th century, are along the main beach road.
