The square at the Old Town Hall is furnished with a number of interesting items of statuary. A few steps from the town-hall entrance is a statue of Copernicus, one of the oldest monuments dedicated to the stargazer and a regular feature in holiday snaps.
Statue of Copernicus
Toruń
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.03 MILES
The Old Town Hall dates from the 14th century and hasn’t changed much since, though some Renaissance additions lent an ornamental touch to the sober…
Cathedral of SS John the Baptist & John the Evangelist
0.09 MILES
Toruń’s mammoth Gothic cathedral was begun around 1260 but only completed at the end of the 15th century. Its massive tower houses Poland’s second-largest…
19.89 MILES
Golub’s square-set castle overlooks the town from a hill, the prominent structure consisting of a massive Gothic brick base topped with a slightly more…
24.62 MILES
The epicentre of Chełmno’s chessboard of streets is the Rynek, in the middle of which stands the compact Renaissance Town Hall, built around 1570 on the…
0.11 MILES
This is usually the last subdivision of the Regional Museum on visitors’ mental itineraries, which is a shame as it tells an interesting story. It…
24.56 MILES
Just off the Rynek, this massive, Gothic church was commissioned by the Teutonic Knights in the late 13th century. The magnificent interior is crammed…
0.11 MILES
The impressive Gothic House of the Esken family, set behind the cathedral, was converted into a granary in the 19th century. It contains city history…
0.16 MILES
Not to be confused with the commercial Gingerbread Museum across town, this branch of the Toruń Regional Museum is housed in a former gingerbread factory…
Nearby Toruń attractions
0.02 MILES
The House Under the Star is a chunk of madly stuccoed architectural confectionery embellishing the Main Square. Inside you’ll discover an outpost of the…
0.02 MILES
You'll find this bronze donkey statue in the southeast corner of the Rynek. It's actually a copy of a wooden donkey that stood here in medieval times, to…
0.03 MILES
The Old Town Hall dates from the 14th century and hasn’t changed much since, though some Renaissance additions lent an ornamental touch to the sober…
0.04 MILES
West of the town hall, opposite the post office, is an intriguing small fountain built in 1914. Bronze-cast frogs sit on its rim, admiring a statue of a…
0.06 MILES
The Dog & Umbrella statue can be found on the Rynek. The dog is Filus who starred in a famous long-running Polish comic strip.
0.08 MILES
While it's not clear if Copernicus was actually born here, this branch of the Regional Museum is dedicated to the famed astronomer's life and works. More…
7. Cathedral of SS John the Baptist & John the Evangelist
0.09 MILES
Toruń’s mammoth Gothic cathedral was begun around 1260 but only completed at the end of the 15th century. Its massive tower houses Poland’s second-largest…
0.11 MILES
Learn about the history of Toruń gingerbread and create a spicy concoction of your own under the enlightened instruction of a mock-medieval gingerbread…