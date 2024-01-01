Santa Rosa

North Coast

A more modern set of ruins than the nearby pre-Hispanic sites, this rough, dilapidated fishing village is organic, pungent, powerful and quite entrancing. The dry-docked ships make for interesting Instagram opps, and there are still some caballitos de tortora (traditional indigenous reed boats) used here. Miracles have been reported at the cozy church.

  • Museo Tumbas Reales de Sipán

    Museo Tumbas Reales de Sipán

    12.26 MILES

    Opened in November 2002, the Museum of the Royal Tombs of Sipán is the pride of northern Peru – as well it should be. With its burgundy pyramid…

  • Brüning Museum

    Brüning Museum

    12.28 MILES

    This museum, once the regional archaeological showcase, is now overshadowed by the Museo Tumbas Reales de Sipán, but it still houses an excellent…

  • Museo Nacional Sicán

    Museo Nacional Sicán

    19.99 MILES

    Located in Ferreñafe, this splendid museum displays replicas of the 12m-deep tombs found at the Sicán site at Batán Grande, among the largest tombs found…

  • Túcume

    Túcume

    25.84 MILES

    This archaeological site, around 30km north of Lambayeque on the Panamericana, is not particularly well known, but it's the most impressive collection of…

  • Mercado Modelo

    Mercado Modelo

    9.7 MILES

    This is one of Peru’s most interesting markets, sprawling over several blocks. Most notable for tourists is the mercado de brujos (witch doctors’ market)…

  • Pimentel

    Pimentel

    3.2 MILES

    The poshest of the beach towns near Chiclayo, Pimentel has a long pier, a broad malecón (boardwalk) fronted by high-end, glassed-in houses, and the nicest…

  • Sipán

    Sipán

    22.65 MILES

    The story of Sipán reads like an Indiana Jones movie script: buried treasure, huaqueros (grave robbers), police, archaeologists and at least one killing…

  • Santuario Histórico Bosque de Pomac

    Santuario Histórico Bosque de Pomac

    29.01 MILES

    About 22km north of Ferreñafe, a minor road leads to the Sicán ruins of Batán Grande, a major archaeological site where about 50 pyramids have been…

