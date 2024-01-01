Parque Central

Northern Highlands

The undisputed star of the town center is Nicaragua’s finest Parque Central. Former mayor Fausto Sánchez was a botanist, and he planted hundreds of tropical plants here, including magnolias, roses, orchids and birds of paradise – all set among soaring mature cypress and pine trees.

