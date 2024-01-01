Catholic Church & Clock Tower

Caribbean Coast

A modern white-and-green Catholic church that is more or less open to the elements. It also has an impressive matching clock tower.

  • Waiku Centro de Arte

    Waiku Centro de Arte

    0.11 MILES

    This excellent social project is run by two English-speaking activists, Greta and Yesi, whose small arts center displays painting, handicrafts, clothing…

  • Awas & Raiti Pura

    Awas & Raiti Pura

    23.04 MILES

    Take the path opposite the church due west along the paved road through the savanna and, after 30 minutes, you will reach the humble Miskito fishing…

  • Moravian Church

    Moravian Church

    0.21 MILES

    This large concrete church is Bluefield's most iconic building, constructed to the exact specifications of the 1849 wooden original, which was destroyed…

  • Rama Cay

    Rama Cay

    9.61 MILES

    This tiny and rocky barbell-shaped island 15km southeast of Bluefields is the de facto capital of the Rama nation. Dotted with coconut and banana palms…

  • Reserva Silvestre Greenfields

    Reserva Silvestre Greenfields

    16.63 MILES

    This privately managed, 284-hectare wildlife reserve near the village of Kukra Hill has tracts of both mangroves and jungle, and offers a variety of…

  • El Bluff

    El Bluff

    5.23 MILES

    Across the bay, the port of El Bluff is nestled at the point of a long sliver of land where the Caribbean Sea rushes into Bahía de Bluefields. There is…

  • Mercado

    Mercado

    0.27 MILES

    Spilling out from a dank warehouse perched on a public pier, the local market is packed with small stands displaying pineapple, banana, citrus and casaba…

