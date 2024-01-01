Kawhia Regional Museum & Gallery

Waikato & the Coromandel Peninsula

LoginSave

Kāwhia's modest waterside museum has local history, nautical and Māori art and artefacts, as well as regular art exhibitions. Don't miss the huge fossil of an ammonite shell, once thought to have housed a giant squid. The museum doubles as the visitor information centre, and the friendly volunteers staffing it are always up for a good chat.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Glow worms cast blue light from the rocky ceiling of Waitomo Glowworm Caves.

    Glowworm Cave

    20.38 MILES

    The guided tour of the Glowworm Cave, which is behind the visitor centre, leads past impressive stalactites and stalagmites into a large cavern known as…

  • Te Awamutu Museum

    Te Awamutu Museum

    27.57 MILES

    Te Awamutu Museum has a superb collection of Māori taonga (treasures) and an excellent display on the Waikato War. The highlight is the revered Te Uenuku …

  • Ruakuri Cave

    Ruakuri Cave

    19.56 MILES

    Ruakuri Cave has an impressive 15m-high spiral staircase, bypassing a Māori burial site at the cave entrance. Tours lead through 1.6km of the 7.5km system…

  • Waitomo Caves Visitor Centre

    Waitomo Caves Visitor Centre

    20.38 MILES

    The big-three Waitomo Caves are all operated by the same company, based at the spectacular Waitomo Caves Visitor Centre (near the Glowworm Cave). Various…

  • Otorohanga Kiwi House & Native Bird Park

    Otorohanga Kiwi House & Native Bird Park

    22.69 MILES

    This bird barn has a nocturnal enclosure where you can see active kiwi energetically digging with their long beaks, searching for food. This is one of the…

  • Old School Arts Centre

    Old School Arts Centre

    18.27 MILES

    A community hub, the Old School Arts Centre has changing exhibitions and workshops, including weaving, carving, yoga and storytelling. Movies screen here…

  • Aranui Cave

    Aranui Cave

    19.59 MILES

    Three kilometres west from the Glowworm Cave is Aranui Cave. This cave is dry (hence no glowworms) but compensates with an incredible array of limestone…

  • Meads Brothers Exhibition

    Meads Brothers Exhibition

    26.35 MILES

    Located in the same building as the Te Kuiti i-SITE, this interesting exhibition of sporting memorabilia is a tribute to Sir Colin Meads and his brother…

View more attractions

Nearby Waikato & the Coromandel Peninsula attractions

1. Post Box Gallery

0.09 MILES

This volunteer-run gallery and shop is worth checking out to purchase interesting works and souvenirs from the increasing number of artists and designers…

2. Maketu Marae

0.85 MILES

From Kāwhia Wharf, a track extends along the coast to Maketu Marae, which has an impressively carved meeting house, Auaukiterangi. Two stones here – Hani…

3. Ocean Beach

2.28 MILES

Four kilometres west of Kāwhia is Ocean Beach and its high, black-sand dunes. Swimming can be dangerous, but one to two hours either side of low tide you…

4. Ruapuke Beach

11.34 MILES

Whale Bay marks the end of the sealed road, but a gravel road continues to the wild spans of Ruapuke Beach, 22km from Raglan. It’s dangerous for swimmers…

5. Waireinga

11.52 MILES

Just past Te Mata (a short drive south of the main Raglan–Hamilton road) is the turn-off to the 55m-high Waireinga, 4km from the main road. From the car…

6. Mt Karioi

13.84 MILES

In legend, Mt Karioi (756m), the Sleeping Lady (check out that profile), is the sister to Mt Pirongia. At its base (8km south of Whale Bay), Te Toto Gorge…

7. Mt Pirongia

15.47 MILES

The main attraction of the 170-sq-km Pirongia Forest Park is Mt Pirongia, its 959m summit clearly visible from much of the Waikato. The mountain is…

8. Old School Arts Centre

18.27 MILES

A community hub, the Old School Arts Centre has changing exhibitions and workshops, including weaving, carving, yoga and storytelling. Movies screen here…