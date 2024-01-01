This handsome neoclassical edifice dates from 1633, when it was founded by the Capuchins. The neoclassicism is the result of a early-19th-century refurb.
Igreja da Saúde
Northern Mozambique
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.6 MILES
This imposing terracotta edifice – the former governor’s residence and now a museum – dates from 1610. The interior hosts the recently refurbished Museu…
1.02 MILES
The island’s northern end is dominated by the massive Fort of São Sebastião – the oldest complete fort still standing in sub-Saharan Africa and, arguably,…
3.7 MILES
This tiny island (known locally as Watólofu) is about 5km east of Mozambique Island. It has a lighthouse that was built during the 1870s, and is today run…
Chapel of Nossa Senhora de Baluarte
1.09 MILES
In the shadow of the São Sebastião fort on the island’s northern tip is the Chapel of Nossa Senhora de Baluarte, built in 1522 and considered to be the…
Igreja de Nossa Senhora dos Remedios
3.96 MILES
This isolated church, tucked behind the mangroves close to the shore, retains a rare beauty enhanced by both its age and its setting. Built on the orders…
4.05 MILES
About 2km south of Goa Island is Sena Island. It takes its name from its location along the old sea route aiming towards the trading centre of Sena, on…
0.51 MILES
Looking like a cross between Shakespeare and Cervantes, this statue of Portuguese poet Luís de Camões stands sentinel over a small triangular park by the…
0.58 MILES
With a distinctive white facade, this church is best viewed while sitting at a table in the Café-Bar Áncora d’Ouro opposite. The original church was…
Nearby Northern Mozambique attractions
0.04 MILES
Second only to the Fort of São Sebastião in size and grandiosity, this imposing neoclassical hospital was built by the Portuguese in 1877. For a time it…
0.12 MILES
For a authentic look at Makuti Town, the African settlement that occupies the southern half of Mozambique Island, come to the heaving fish market in front…
0.12 MILES
Mozambique Island is 90% Muslim, a fact enshrined in this impressive green mosque that stands beside the busy fish market in Makuti Town.
0.23 MILES
This bank's restored, ochre-toned facade is worth a look.
0.26 MILES
Incredible diversity exists on tiny Mozambique Island, a fact reflected in this Hindu temple located next to the main market a stone's throw from a mosque…
0.36 MILES
At the southern end of the island, overlooking Makuti Town and the fishing port, is the large (and no longer used) Church of Santo António. Nearby is a…
0.48 MILES
The great Portuguese poet Luís de Camões resided briefly on Mozambique Island in the late 1560s, allegedly in this house. Although not open to the public,…
0.51 MILES
Looking like a cross between Shakespeare and Cervantes, this statue of Portuguese poet Luís de Camões stands sentinel over a small triangular park by the…