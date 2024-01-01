Ethnographic Museum

Draa Valley

Inside the Ksar Ouled Driss, 5km before M'Hamid, you'll find this rare example of a 17th-century ksar (fortified village) that still has around 150 families living in it. At this small ethnographic museum, traditional household objects are on display in the lovely mud-brick courtyard of the former qaid's (local chief) house.

