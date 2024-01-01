Inside the Ksar Ouled Driss, 5km before M'Hamid, you'll find this rare example of a 17th-century ksar (fortified village) that still has around 150 families living in it. At this small ethnographic museum, traditional household objects are on display in the lovely mud-brick courtyard of the former qaid's (local chief) house.
Ethnographic Museum
Draa Valley
25.88 MILES
This tall 'screaming' dune set amid a sea of smaller dunes wails eerily when the wind kicks up. Located 65km southwest of M'Hamid, it takes three days to…
8.7 MILES
Located just 8km northwest of M'Hamid, El Mesouiria is an option for an easy overnight camel trek. Dunes range between 60m and 80m in height and are…
24.55 MILES
This collection of small dunes, rising to just 80m, are well off the main radar with no permanent camps. With its mixture of red and white dunes, it's…
29.94 MILES
Abderrahman Bassou will walk you through the rustic pottery-making process, including sitting in a hole in the ground to work the wheel. Oxidised copper…
29.07 MILES
The great sand seas of M'Hamid and Merzouga can make the Tinfou Dunes, around 7km south of Tamegroute, seem like a child's sandbox – especially on busy…
5.58 MILES
The 100m-high Erg Lihoudi, located 8km northeast of M'Hamid, are some of the most easily accessible dunes in the area. Characterised by their white river…
5.58 MILES
8.7 MILES
24.55 MILES
25.88 MILES
29.07 MILES
29.94 MILES
