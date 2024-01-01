Misión Santa María del Agua de Landa

Northern Central Highlands

Built between 1760 and 1768, the Mision Sanata María was the last of the five Sierra Gorda missions to be built and today dominates the small town of Landa de Matamoros on Hwy 120 between Jalpan and Xilitla. Its facade is the most elaborate of the five missions, and is notable for some of the characters depicted having indigenous facial features.

