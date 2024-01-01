Smaller than your average Mexican city plaza, Parque Castillo is watched over by the 17th-century Catedral de San Miguel Arcángel and the neoclassical Teatro Ignacio de la Llave, an 1875 theater that continues to hosts a variety of concerts and other performances.
Parque Castillo
Veracruz
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.23 MILES
For a fab excursion, ride this cable car that glides smoothly from its riverside site across from the Palacio Municipal up to the top of the Cerro del…
0.11 MILES
Alexandre Gustave Eiffel's ‘Iron Palace’ is Orizaba’s fanciful art nouveau landmark. The palace’s interior has been converted into several small museums …
11.54 MILES
The ground floor of the city's cultural center have been transformed into this well-designed museum on Córdoba's prime product: coffee. Most explanation…
1.04 MILES
Dating from 1944, this palatial-style building set in manicured grounds about 2km east of central Orizaba was once an asylum. It now houses several…
Catedral de la Inmaculada Concepción
11.61 MILES
Dating from 1688, the pale blue baroque cathedral has an elaborate facade flanked by twin bell towers. The ornate interior has gold-leaf detailing and…
0.77 MILES
The State Art Museum is housed in a gorgeously restored colonial building attached to the side of the elaborate La Concordia church dating from 1679. The…
11.6 MILES
On the northeast side of Parque de 21 de Mayo, this 1687 building is the former home of the condes (counts) of Zevallos. Plaques in the courtyard record…
11.57 MILES
You don't come to Córdoba’s main plaza to tick off a list of 'sights.' You come here to live life. The square vies with Veracruz city's as the region’s…
Nearby Veracruz attractions
0.11 MILES
Alexandre Gustave Eiffel's ‘Iron Palace’ is Orizaba’s fanciful art nouveau landmark. The palace’s interior has been converted into several small museums …
0.23 MILES
For a fab excursion, ride this cable car that glides smoothly from its riverside site across from the Palacio Municipal up to the top of the Cerro del…
3. Parque Alameda Gabilondo Soler
0.43 MILES
This leafy park doesn’t lack activity. Aside from the obligatory statues of dead heroes, you’ll find an outdoor gym, a bandstand, food carts, shoe-shiners…
0.77 MILES
The State Art Museum is housed in a gorgeously restored colonial building attached to the side of the elaborate La Concordia church dating from 1679. The…
1.04 MILES
Dating from 1944, this palatial-style building set in manicured grounds about 2km east of central Orizaba was once an asylum. It now houses several…
6. Parque Ecológico Paso Coyol
10.94 MILES
Formerly a 4-hectare abandoned lot overrun by ‘delinquents,’ this eco-conscious park is now patronized by cordobeses, who run and walk trails that snake…
11.54 MILES
The ground floor of the city's cultural center have been transformed into this well-designed museum on Córdoba's prime product: coffee. Most explanation…
11.55 MILES
Cordoba's neoclassical municipal palace, built in 1905, is worth a quick look for its stairway covered by a historical mural created in 2010 by Jaime…