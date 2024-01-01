Parque Castillo

Veracruz

Smaller than your average Mexican city plaza, Parque Castillo is watched over by the 17th-century Catedral de San Miguel Arcángel and the neoclassical Teatro Ignacio de la Llave, an 1875 theater that continues to hosts a variety of concerts and other performances.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Teleférico de Orizaba

    Teleférico de Orizaba

    0.23 MILES

    For a fab excursion, ride this cable car that glides smoothly from its riverside site across from the Palacio Municipal up to the top of the Cerro del…

  • Palacio de Hierro

    Palacio de Hierro

    0.11 MILES

    Alexandre Gustave Eiffel's ‘Iron Palace’ is Orizaba’s fanciful art nouveau landmark. The palace’s interior has been converted into several small museums …

  • Museo del Café Córdoba

    Museo del Café Córdoba

    11.54 MILES

    The ground floor of the city's cultural center have been transformed into this well-designed museum on Córdoba's prime product: coffee. Most explanation…

  • Poliforum Mier y Pesado

    Poliforum Mier y Pesado

    1.04 MILES

    Dating from 1944, this palatial-style building set in manicured grounds about 2km east of central Orizaba was once an asylum. It now houses several…

  • Catedral de la Inmaculada Concepción

    Catedral de la Inmaculada Concepción

    11.61 MILES

    Dating from 1688, the pale blue baroque cathedral has an elaborate facade flanked by twin bell towers. The ornate interior has gold-leaf detailing and…

  • Museo de Arte del Estado

    Museo de Arte del Estado

    0.77 MILES

    The State Art Museum is housed in a gorgeously restored colonial building attached to the side of the elaborate La Concordia church dating from 1679. The…

  • Portal de Zevallos

    Portal de Zevallos

    11.6 MILES

    On the northeast side of Parque de 21 de Mayo, this 1687 building is the former home of the condes (counts) of Zevallos. Plaques in the courtyard record…

  • Parque de 21 de Mayo

    Parque de 21 de Mayo

    11.57 MILES

    You don't come to Córdoba’s main plaza to tick off a list of 'sights.' You come here to live life. The square vies with Veracruz city's as the region’s…

Nearby Veracruz attractions

6. Parque Ecológico Paso Coyol

10.94 MILES

Formerly a 4-hectare abandoned lot overrun by ‘delinquents,’ this eco-conscious park is now patronized by cordobeses, who run and walk trails that snake…

7. Museo del Café Córdoba

11.54 MILES

The ground floor of the city's cultural center have been transformed into this well-designed museum on Córdoba's prime product: coffee. Most explanation…

8. Palacio Municipal

11.55 MILES

Cordoba's neoclassical municipal palace, built in 1905, is worth a quick look for its stairway covered by a historical mural created in 2010 by Jaime…