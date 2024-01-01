Cancún's main north–south thoroughfare is Avenida Tulum, a wide boulevard lined with banks, shopping centers and restaurants.
Avenida Tulum
Cancún
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.46 MILES
A white sand beach with manta rays gliding through the shimmering turquoise waters. No hotels. No nightclubs. No roads or cars of any kind. It’s hard to…
6.67 MILES
Surrounded by dense tropical forest, the contemporary Museo Maya de Cancún is a welcome respite from the beach and buffet lines of the neighboring high…
15.57 MILES
Driving down a narrow sand road, the turquoise Caribbean on one side, the glimmering Laguna Chacmuchuch on the other, you feel like you’re a thousand…
7.68 MILES
Head to this beach for excellent snorkeling. It's 6.5km from the tourist center. A cab costs M$100.
6.79 MILES
You don't have to leave the Zona Hotelera to find Mayan culture in Cancún. Before the beach umbrellas, resorts, banana boats and Spanish conquistadors…
7.43 MILES
Unfolding from the base of a mild seaside bluff, Playa Delfines is one of the most scenic beaches in Cancún. A languid stretch of sand with turquoise…
8.43 MILES
Once you reach Playa Norte, the island’s main beach, you won’t want to leave. Its warm, shallow waters are the color of blue raspberry syrup and the beach…
Jardín Botánico Dr Alfredo Barrera Marín
22.24 MILES
One of the largest botanical gardens in Mexico, this 65-hectare reserve has about 2km of trails and sections dedicated to epiphytes (orchids and…
Nearby Cancún attractions
0.11 MILES
This avenue one block east of Avenida Tulum has emerged as one of the Centro's top restaurant and bar zones.
0.14 MILES
An outdoor venue for free concerts, dance performances and other cultural events. Vendors sell affordable snacks on and around the square.
0.75 MILES
Built into the Plaza de Toros are several bars, some with music, that draw a largely local crowd.
1.15 MILES
A favorite spot for Cancun athletes. Set where the Zona Hotelera meets Cancún Centro, Kilometer Zero has a lush green outdoor gym in the middle of the…
1.28 MILES
Beloved by local nature-lovers and fitness-lovers alike, this jungle park in the city remains mostly untouched. Runners and walkers flock to the 1.9-km…
1.62 MILES
A small beach with a great kids’ playground, bathrooms and free palapa-topped tables. Access just north of the Holiday Inn Cancun Arenas.
3.11 MILES
In the middle of the north end of Zona Hotelera, Playa Langosta is a gem of a place for swimming. Facing Bahía de Mujeres, the beach is coated with Cancún…
3.19 MILES
Popular with families for its calm, shallow foreshore. There’s free parking (but tip the guys ‘minding’ your car). Access is by the huge flagpole flying…