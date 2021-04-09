Maskavas Forštate, Avotu Iela & Grīziņkalns

Explore Maskavas Forštate, Avotu Iela & Grīziņkalns

  • R

    Rīga Ghetto & Latvian Holocaust Museum

    The centrepiece of this arresting and challenging museum is a wooden house with a reconstructed flat, like those that Jews had to move into when the Nazis…

  • Rīga Central Market

    Haggle for your huckleberries at this vast market, housed in a series of WWI Zeppelin hangars and spilling outdoors as well. It's an essential Rīga…

  • H

    Holocaust Memorial

    This moving Holocaust Memorial is on the site of a large 1871 synagogue that was burned to the ground on 4 July, 1941 during WWII, with the entire…

  • J

    Jēzus Baznīca

    It would be a classical-style Lutheran church like many others if it wasn't made entirely of wood, which makes it a unique architectural gem that…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Maskavas Forštate, Avotu Iela & Grīziņkalns.

  • See

    Rīga Ghetto & Latvian Holocaust Museum

    The centrepiece of this arresting and challenging museum is a wooden house with a reconstructed flat, like those that Jews had to move into when the Nazis…

  • See

    Rīga Central Market

    Haggle for your huckleberries at this vast market, housed in a series of WWI Zeppelin hangars and spilling outdoors as well. It's an essential Rīga…

  • See

    Holocaust Memorial

    This moving Holocaust Memorial is on the site of a large 1871 synagogue that was burned to the ground on 4 July, 1941 during WWII, with the entire…

  • See

    Jēzus Baznīca

    It would be a classical-style Lutheran church like many others if it wasn't made entirely of wood, which makes it a unique architectural gem that…