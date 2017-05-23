4-Day Lamu Island Excursion from Mombasa

Day 1 Mombasa - Lamu You will be met upon arrival and transferred by traditional dhow boat to your hotel. Spend the day relaxing in the hotel, by the pool or walk around along the beach Day 2 – Lamu UNESCO World Heritage Site The tour includes: Lamu Fort, museums, Lamu Market, Germany post office ( the first post office in Lamu), Furniture stores and the Donkey Sanctuary. Lamu’s narrow streets remain untouched, the markets the fort life moves at the same pace as it always has. The donkey and the dhow remain the prevailing form of transport there are no cars in Lamu Island. After the Lamu tour, will be heading for lunch and a bit of afternoon nap before heading for sunset cruise in the evening. The sunset cruise is totally tranquil and romantic. Discover the mangrove bushes and different types of birds from the dhow; see a clear view of Shela village and Lamu town from the Takwa channel. For the photographers this is the best opportunity to have a photo shoot of the marvelous scene of the sunset Day 3 – Fishing & Barbeque or Snorkeling Immediately after breakfast we will embark on a half day sailing, fishing and swimming. The fishing session is for about 2 hrs and later have the rest of the time to swim and explore the Manda beach. The dhow is equipped with fishing lines and bait. Lunch barbeque is served in the dhow or at the beach. Day 4 - Departure As usual breakfast will be served at your hotel. You will have all the morning hours to stroll by the beach, buy some souvenirs and enjoy last view of the island. After lunch you will be transferred to Manda Airstrip to catch the afternoon flight. You will be met again at Malindi Airport and Road transferred back to Mombasa.